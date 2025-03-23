Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 42,048 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loar by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 656,016 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 421,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 413.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,376 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 47.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,053,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of Loar stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

