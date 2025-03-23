Sciencast Management LP Sells 359 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after purchasing an additional 769,202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $63,179,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.