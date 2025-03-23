Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 811,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.