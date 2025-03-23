Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Robert (Bob) Vassie Acquires 23,020 Shares of Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Vassie acquired 23,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,953.40 ($31,417.23).
Ramelius Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Ramelius Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. Ramelius Resources’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
Ramelius Resources Company Profile
Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramelius Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.