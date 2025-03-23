Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,045.60. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 3.5 %

SMC opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.