Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 534,651 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 269.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $9,413,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 257,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $877.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.