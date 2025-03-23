AXQ Capital LP Invests $457,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,044 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

