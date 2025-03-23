Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

