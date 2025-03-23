Xponance Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

