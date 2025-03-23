Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Insider Activity

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

