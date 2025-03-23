Sei Investments Co. Has $89.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $89,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

