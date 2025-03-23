Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $117,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $54,201,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $590.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.30 and its 200-day moving average is $706.60. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.