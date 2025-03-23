Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.

Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.50.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.