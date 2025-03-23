Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.
Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.50.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Modelling Group
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Further Reading
