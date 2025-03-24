Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires 22,689 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 22,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,157,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,424,050.16. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $295,765.47.

ZYME traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,128. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $907.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

