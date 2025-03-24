Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 301,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 141,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

