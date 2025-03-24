Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

