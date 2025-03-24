MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 14,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 81,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -1.39.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

