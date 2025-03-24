Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 228,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 231,370 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.14.
Yalla Group Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $849.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.