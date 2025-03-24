Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 228,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 231,370 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Yalla Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

