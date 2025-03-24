Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 538,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 292,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FT
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %
About Fortune Minerals
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.