Sequent Planning LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequent Planning LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 490,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,144,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $336.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.48 and its 200-day moving average is $313.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

