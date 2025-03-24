Peter John Sharpe Sells 42,850 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter John Sharpe sold 42,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$113,124.00.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,604. OceanaGold Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.58.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

