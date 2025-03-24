ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 167,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 841,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

