Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 117,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 673,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Ameresco Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,234.48. The trade was a 5.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

