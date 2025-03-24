Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Shares of BA stock opened at $178.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

