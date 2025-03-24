Mill Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

