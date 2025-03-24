NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 19.11%.

NextPlat Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NextPlat stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,085. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. NextPlat has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

