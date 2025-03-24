Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 758 ($9.79) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Science Group Price Performance

Science Group stock traded up GBX 19.75 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 429.75 ($5.55). 34,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.16. The firm has a market cap of £192.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.38).

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Group will post 27.3000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

