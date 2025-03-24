Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

NYSE:MCK opened at $659.45 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $673.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

