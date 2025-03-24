18,803 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

