Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Leerink Partners

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Leerink Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 423.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 379,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 104,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
