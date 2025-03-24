Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

