Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $289.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

