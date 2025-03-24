Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $97.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.