Community Bank N.A. Sells 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Price Performance
NYSE SPGI opened at $497.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.40. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
