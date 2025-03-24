Sequent Planning LLC Buys 420 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 784,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000.

IJH stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

