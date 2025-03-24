Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

XHR opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.