Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,707,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $129,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

