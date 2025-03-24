International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,477 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,223,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $243.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

