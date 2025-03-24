Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 918,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

