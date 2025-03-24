MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,025,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.33 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.