CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $506,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.