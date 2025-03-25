Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $263,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

