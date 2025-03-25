Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,892,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 304,914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,829,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $899.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $21,494,560 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.