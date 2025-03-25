Ian El-Mokadem Buys 500 Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,948 ($51.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,740 ($25,507.17).

LON DPLM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,980 ($51.43). The stock had a trading volume of 250,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,895. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,388.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,381.82. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,372 ($43.57) and a one year high of GBX 4,808 ($62.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,370 ($56.47) to GBX 4,420 ($57.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,567.50 ($59.02).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

