FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Purchases $50,750.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Thane Wettig acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. This trade represents a 36.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 427,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.82. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

