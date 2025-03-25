Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after buying an additional 931,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

