Modern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,591,000 after buying an additional 28,985,434 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $899.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $21,494,560 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

