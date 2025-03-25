Potentia Wealth Purchases Shares of 2,709 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,785,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VBR opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $201.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

