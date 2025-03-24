iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.70 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

