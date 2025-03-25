Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $502.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

